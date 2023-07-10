Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$210.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$204.25.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

CTC.A opened at C$181.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$139.24 and a 1-year high of C$185.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.67.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

