Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $97.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.