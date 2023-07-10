CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $43.21 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $43.21 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019044 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,196.94 or 0.99985707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05334974 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,939,619.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.