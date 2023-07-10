ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $44,250.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $36,710,277.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

NYSE CHPT opened at $8.67 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ChargePoint by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $303,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

