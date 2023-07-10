Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of SCHW opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

