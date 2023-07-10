Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

