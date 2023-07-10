Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 480,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 206,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

