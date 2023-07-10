Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

