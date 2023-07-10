Citigroup Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $400.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $331.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

