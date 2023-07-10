Citigroup Boosts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €19.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of PHG opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.34.
Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is -37.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
