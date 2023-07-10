Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C opened at $45.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

