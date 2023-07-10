ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $167,637.93 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,271,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,976,746.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 781,932 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

