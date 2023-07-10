Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,110.00.

CBGPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.60) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

