Coho Partners Ltd. Has $237.16 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $237,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average is $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

