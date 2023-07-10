Coho Partners Ltd. Has $81.25 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up about 1.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $81,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,342,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baxter International by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after buying an additional 268,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.