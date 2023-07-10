Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 71.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.36 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

