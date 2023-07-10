Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 28,911 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,911 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.08 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

