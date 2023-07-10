Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $90,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.