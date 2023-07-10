Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

GE stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.