Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Booking comprises about 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,645.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,510.43.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

