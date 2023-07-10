Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

