Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $41.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.