Comparing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Victory Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.31%. Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $409.05 million 0.95 $27.27 million $0.60 19.80 Victory Capital $826.10 million 2.57 $275.51 million $3.55 8.94

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 4.71% 3.71% 2.06% Victory Capital 30.69% 29.25% 12.07%

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Victory Capital pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Bridge Investment Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; environmental, social, and governance, as well as impact investment strategies; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.