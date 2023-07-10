Comparing SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) & SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SMA Solar Technology and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 SunPower 2 17 4 0 2.09

Earnings & Valuation

SMA Solar Technology currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.78%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $17.82, suggesting a potential upside of 96.02%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -38.66 SunPower $1.74 billion 0.91 $56.04 million $0.13 69.93

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than SMA Solar Technology. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A SunPower 1.81% 3.12% 0.99%

Summary

SunPower beats SMA Solar Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

