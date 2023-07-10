Comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) & Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Minor International Public and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 21.94% 34.17% 8.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minor International Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Minor International Public and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $85.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Minor International Public.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minor International Public and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.50 billion 4.00 $355.00 million $3.53 19.76

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Minor International Public.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Minor International Public on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minor International Public

(Free Report)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands. It also invested in, owned, and operated a portfolio of hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH Hotels, nhow, Elewana Collection, Four Seasons, St. Regis, JW Marriott, Radisson Blu, and Minor International brands in countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, and the Americas. In addition, the company distributes fashion and lifestyle products under the Anello, Bodum, Bossini, Charles & Keith, Esprit, Joseph Joseph, OVS, Radley, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and Minor Smart Kids brands through retail points of sale; and provides online shopping and contract manufacturing services. Further, it is involved in the shopping mall, food and beverage sale, spa, supply chain management, distribution, management, vacation club point sale, entertainment, franchise, marketing, consulting, tour operation, asset management, airport lounge, and healthcare businesses; property investment, development, and sales activities; operation of business school; and manufacture and sale of cheese and ice-cream. The company was formerly known as Royal Garden Resorts Plc. and changed its name to Minor International Public Company Limited in 2005. Minor International Public Company Limited was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.