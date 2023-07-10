Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

