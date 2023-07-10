Contrasting Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) & Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI – Free Report) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ballistic Recovery Systems and Air Industries Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Industries Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A Air Industries Group -2.02% -6.18% -1.99%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Air Industries Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Air Industries Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air Industries Group $53.24 million 0.21 -$1.08 million ($0.32) -10.66

Ballistic Recovery Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air Industries Group.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component. The Complex Machining segment offers aircraft landing and arresting gears, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman E2D Hawkeye, the US Navy F-18, and USAF F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Turbine and Engine Component segment makes components and provides services for aircraft jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engine components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330, the Boeing 777, and others, as well as ground-power turbine applications. The company's products are used by original equipment manufacturers in the manufacture of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters jet turbine engines, and other complex aerospace and defense products. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

