Contrasting Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and PropertyGuru Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $827.83 million 2.11 $76.10 million $2.26 21.46 PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 7.34 -$93.75 million ($0.09) -49.44

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.6% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 9.76% 26.63% 13.92% PropertyGuru Group -11.66% -2.15% -1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shutterstock and PropertyGuru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shutterstock currently has a consensus target price of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.07%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.69%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Summary

Shutterstock beats PropertyGuru Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

