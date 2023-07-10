Contrasting Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -55.45% -46.06% -38.08% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talkspace and EUDA Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.48%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than EUDA Health.

This table compares Talkspace and EUDA Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million 1.77 -$79.67 million ($0.42) -3.07 EUDA Health $9.84 million 1.66 N/A N/A N/A

EUDA Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talkspace beats EUDA Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About EUDA Health

(Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

