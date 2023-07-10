Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $46,887.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEFree Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 14th, Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $657.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.