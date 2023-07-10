Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $46,887.50 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $657.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

