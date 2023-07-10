Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $161.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

