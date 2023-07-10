Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.74 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

