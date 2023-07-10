Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
