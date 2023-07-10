Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 9,044,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,918.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,617,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $82,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,044,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,918.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981. 45.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.