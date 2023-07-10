Critical Comparison: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) versus Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Free Report) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology 15.48% 18.18% 13.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 2.22 $172.51 million $3.85 16.49

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.63%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

