Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 240.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.46. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.