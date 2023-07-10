Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 169 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $476.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

