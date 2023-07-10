Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.53 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

