Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,163 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNP opened at $203.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.