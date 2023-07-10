Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

