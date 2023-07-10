Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MPC opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

