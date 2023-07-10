Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,859 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.