Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,546 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 95.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 145,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $259.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

