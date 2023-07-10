Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.