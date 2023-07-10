Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

TXN stock opened at $173.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

