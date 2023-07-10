Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $934.47 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $647.54 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $929.12 and its 200 day moving average is $870.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

