Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,041 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

AMP opened at $332.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

