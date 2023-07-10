Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,430 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

