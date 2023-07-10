Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $169,600.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,633,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,731,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $177,600.00.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $8.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

