D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 10,582 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

