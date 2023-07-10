D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $89.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

